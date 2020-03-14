Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,737 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

NYSE:TMO opened at $300.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.22 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

