Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 638,902 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 284.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of Chart Industries worth $58,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $862.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

