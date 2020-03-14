Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 664.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,110 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Hyatt Hotels worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,892 shares of company stock worth $60,461,939 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on H. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

