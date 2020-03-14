Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 111,676 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 111,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $53,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 81,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 114.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

BXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

