Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $56,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,169,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in American Express by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,112,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after acquiring an additional 72,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,483 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

American Express stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

