Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 503,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $58,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after buying an additional 39,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,900 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $103.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.67. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

