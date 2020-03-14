Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 880,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Stifel Financial worth $53,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $203,629.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 837,638 shares in the company, valued at $51,640,382.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,167.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,928 shares of company stock worth $1,834,867 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SF opened at $42.24 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.