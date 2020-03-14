Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,645 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.53% of EVO Payments worth $54,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 85.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 216,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 99,355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. State Street Corp grew its position in EVO Payments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EVO Payments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $330,720. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $19.92 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

