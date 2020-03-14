Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $52.61 Million Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of US Ecology worth $52,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Fox purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,160.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,010. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECOL opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. US Ecology Inc has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECOL. TheStreet cut shares of US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

