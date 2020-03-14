Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $52.78 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Aramark worth $52,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Aramark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Aramark by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66,400 shares of company stock worth $1,633,418. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $24.21 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

