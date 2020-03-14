Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,130,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $53,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.29. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

