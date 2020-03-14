Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.72 Million Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 614,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Performance Food Group worth $53,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

