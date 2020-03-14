Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.88 Million Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Marten Transport worth $53,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $8,329,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN opened at $17.94 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $982.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.