Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.09 Million Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $57,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 403.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

