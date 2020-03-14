Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,689 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $54,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

ADP opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $125.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.