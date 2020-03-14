Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,536 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $52,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Argus boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.