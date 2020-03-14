Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 886,125 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 886,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.58% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $52,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $663.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $527,997.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Reers bought 5,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at $241,391.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $163,702.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.