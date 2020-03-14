Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.07% of American Assets Trust worth $57,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 37.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,085 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

