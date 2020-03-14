Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Trex worth $56,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Trex by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.72. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

