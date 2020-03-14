Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,677 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 60.50% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $53,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000.

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $34.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

