VideoCoin (VID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,009.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $31,009.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00001285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001660 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

