VIDY Market Cap Tops $4.91 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00498409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.30 or 0.04815794 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00059264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00036878 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018279 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,172,083,206 tokens. VIDY's official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY's official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

