Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIE. Goldman Sachs Group cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Viela Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of NYSE VIE opened at $39.08 on Friday. Viela Bio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

