View 24 Hour Volume Hits $140.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One View token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, View has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. View has a total market cap of $121,207.27 and $140.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.02218279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00199292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00112734 BTC.

View Token Profile

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for View is view.ly.

Buying and Selling View

View can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.