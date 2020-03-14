Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Down 10.2% in February

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $109.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.