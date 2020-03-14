Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Mark Tabbutt acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

