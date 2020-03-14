Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.35 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Waves coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00015573 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, OKEx, Huobi and Binance. During the last week, Waves has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $85.35 million and $46.81 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00022696 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015428 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000222 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005345 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,391,232 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Binance, COSS, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitbns, Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Exrates, Coinrail, Bittrex, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Exmo, Indodax, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kuna and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

