Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 3,564 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $317,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $108.39 on Friday, hitting $1,785.00. 8,780,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,391. The stock has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,986.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,840.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,672.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

