Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.07% of Visa worth $249,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Visa by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.27.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $15.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,942,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $325.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.