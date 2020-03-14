WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,412,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.06.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEX will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

