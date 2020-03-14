Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in February

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 9,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,085,100.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $21.92 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -199.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

