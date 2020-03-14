William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of OVID opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.54. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

