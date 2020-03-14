William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KZR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $3.26 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.07.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Franklin Fowler bought 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,383.00. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $9,880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,980,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,421,380. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

