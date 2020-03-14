WinCash (WCC) Price Reaches $4.59 on Major Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $58,497.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00084833 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WinCash has traded 80.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.