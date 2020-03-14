Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Wipro stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,348. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.82.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

