World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.23% of World Fuel Services worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,216,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

