Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $534,123.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $5,197.51 or 0.99799657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $534,123.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035354 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00104963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000777 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001052 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00084873 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 890 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.