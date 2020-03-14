X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

