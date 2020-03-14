Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Short Interest Update

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 7,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Xerox by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 682.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

XRX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.