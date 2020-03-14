Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.21.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.