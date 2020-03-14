Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,823 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Shares of XIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $163.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.