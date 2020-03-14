Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

