Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.56.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

YEXT stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.98. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,778,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,698,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Yext by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after purchasing an additional 933,589 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

