YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Santander lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YPF in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in YPF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in YPF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in YPF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in YPF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. YPF has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

