Zacks: Analysts Expect EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for EuroDry’s earnings. EuroDry posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EuroDry will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EuroDry.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDRY shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of EuroDry stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. EuroDry has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

