Zacks: Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) Given $7.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Can-Fite Biopharma an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Can-Fite Biopharma alerts:

Shares of CANF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 1,112,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,508. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Can-Fite Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

About Can-Fite Biopharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.