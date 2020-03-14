Zacks: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crescent Capital BDC an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $13.15 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $294.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

