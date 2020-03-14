Zacks: Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 2,006.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 223,998 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 204.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 576.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 309,252 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $372.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.47. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

