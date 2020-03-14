Zano Price Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Zano has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $24,367.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00008526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.02237179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00194766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00041023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00028572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,057,955 coins and its circulating supply is 10,028,455 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

