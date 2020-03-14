ZB Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.02218434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00112167 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.